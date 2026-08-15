Manglam Global Corporations standalone net profit rises 700.00% in the June 2026 quarter
Reported sales nilNet profit of Manglam Global Corporations rose 700.00% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2026 and during the previous quarter ended June 2025.
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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:54 AM IST