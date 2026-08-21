Manipal Health Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 7.48% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 38.12% to Rs 3090.63 crore

Net profit of Manipal Health Enterprises declined 7.48% to Rs 231.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 250.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 38.12% to Rs 3090.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2237.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3090.632237.6323.8326.21517.90503.22330.65362.59231.65250.37

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