Tuesday, March 24, 2026 | 02:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Manipal Health plans Rs 8,000 crore IPO: Report

Manipal Health plans Rs 8,000 crore IPO: Report

Last Updated : Mar 24 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
Manipal Health Enterprises is planning to raise Rs 8,000 crore through a fresh issue of shares as part of its proposed initial public offering (IPO), according to media reports.

Existing investors are also likely to sell around 4.32 crore shares in the offering.

The Temasek-backed hospital chain is looking to tap into rising demand for specialised healthcare services in India. The company has expanded aggressively in recent years, including the acquisition of Sahyadri Hospitals.

Proceeds from the issue are expected to be used for debt repayment and funding acquisitions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex, Nifty surge over 2% amid de-escalation signs; realty shares climb

Sensex, Nifty surge over 2% amid de-escalation signs; realty shares climb

Wanbury gains as it expands Coriminic pediatric range amid DCGI restrictions

Wanbury gains as it expands Coriminic pediatric range amid DCGI restrictions

Volumes soar at BLS International Services Ltd counter

Volumes soar at BLS International Services Ltd counter

Aarti Pharmalabs reports minor chemical leakage incident at Tarapur Plant

Aarti Pharmalabs reports minor chemical leakage incident at Tarapur Plant

Barometers trade with significant gains; Nifty surges over 23,000 level

Barometers trade with significant gains; Nifty surges over 23,000 level

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayPM Modi in Lok SabhaGold and Silver Rate TodayAmir Chand Jagdish Kumar IPOSai Parenterals IPO Dividend Stocks TodayApple WWDC 2026 AnnouncedOnePlus 15T SpecsPersonal Finance