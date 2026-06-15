Manipal Hospitals Pvt consolidated net profit declines 94.92% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 53.85% to Rs 1298.43 crore

Net profit of Manipal Hospitals Pvt declined 94.92% to Rs 8.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 169.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 53.85% to Rs 1298.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 843.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 37.04% to Rs 265.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 421.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 34.34% to Rs 4418.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3289.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

1298.43843.984418.813289.3024.0926.7226.4327.47114.34167.75664.82665.6336.01114.07383.97457.198.62169.76265.24421.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News