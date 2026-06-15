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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Manipal Hospitals Pvt consolidated net profit declines 94.92% in the March 2026 quarter

Manipal Hospitals Pvt consolidated net profit declines 94.92% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 15 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 53.85% to Rs 1298.43 crore

Net profit of Manipal Hospitals Pvt declined 94.92% to Rs 8.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 169.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 53.85% to Rs 1298.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 843.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 37.04% to Rs 265.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 421.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 34.34% to Rs 4418.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3289.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1298.43843.98 54 4418.813289.30 34 OPM %24.0926.72 -26.4327.47 - PBDT114.34167.75 -32 664.82665.63 0 PBT36.01114.07 -68 383.97457.19 -16 NP8.62169.76 -95 265.24421.30 -37

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First Published: Jun 15 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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