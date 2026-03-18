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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mankind Pharma acquires brand Rivotril for Indian market

Mankind Pharma acquires brand Rivotril for Indian market

Last Updated : Mar 18 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

Mankind Pharma has acquired the brand Rivotril from Roche for the Indian market, with exclusive rights to manufacture, market and distribute the product across the country. Rivotril is the innovator/ reference brand of clonazepam and is widely prescribed for the management of neurological and psychiatric conditions. Often regarded as a Textbook brand in its category with a strong clinical legacy, Rivotril further strengthens Mankind Pharma's presence in the central nervous system (CNS) therapy segment and complements its existing neuro portfolio.

The acquisition builds on Mankind Pharma's growing focus on chronic therapies, where the company has steadily expanded its presence through new launches, in-licensing partnerships and portfolio additions across key therapeutic areas. Chronic therapies now account for a rising share of the company's overall business as they continue to scale specialty segments and deepen engagement with specialists and key opinion leaders. Furthermore, the addition of Rivotril, an innovator brand with great recall amongst specialists, will strengthen its CNS portfolio and expand treatment options for patients managing neurological conditions.

 

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First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

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