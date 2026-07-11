Mankind Pharma board approves divestment of its stake in Broadway Hospitality Services
Also approves incorporation of subsidiary in Netherlands
The board of Mankind Pharma at its meeting held on 11 July 2026, has inter-alia, considered and approved the:proposal for divestment of 100% stake held in Broadway Hospitality Services (Broadway), a wholly owned subsidiary company; and incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary company in Netherlands (WOS) to act as a Special Purpose Vehicle for holding investments in R&D assets and business development activities focused on treatment of niche therapies.
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First Published: Jul 11 2026 | 3:32 PM IST