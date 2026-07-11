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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mankind Pharma board approves divestment of its stake in Broadway Hospitality Services

Mankind Pharma board approves divestment of its stake in Broadway Hospitality Services

Last Updated : Jul 11 2026 | 3:32 PM IST

Also approves incorporation of subsidiary in Netherlands

The board of Mankind Pharma at its meeting held on 11 July 2026, has inter-alia, considered and approved the:

proposal for divestment of 100% stake held in Broadway Hospitality Services (Broadway), a wholly owned subsidiary company; and incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary company in Netherlands (WOS) to act as a Special Purpose Vehicle for holding investments in R&D assets and business development activities focused on treatment of niche therapies.

 

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First Published: Jul 11 2026 | 3:32 PM IST

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