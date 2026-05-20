Mankind Pharma consolidated net profit rises 31.75% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 11.81% to Rs 3442.93 croreNet profit of Mankind Pharma rose 31.75% to Rs 554.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 420.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.81% to Rs 3442.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3079.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 3.92% to Rs 1912.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1990.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.96% to Rs 14277.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12207.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3442.933079.37 12 14277.6412207.44 17 OPM %27.0122.19 -25.3424.72 - PBDT905.41746.30 21 3348.613137.55 7 PBT682.33515.43 32 2462.432516.33 -2 NP554.35420.77 32 1912.931990.96 -4
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First Published: May 20 2026 | 9:12 AM IST