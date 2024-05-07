Mankind Pharma Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Mankind Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 2202.2, down 3.7% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 50.48% in last one year as compared to a 21.88% rally in NIFTY and a 47.88% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Mankind Pharma Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2202.2, down 3.7% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.81% on the day, quoting at 22260.05. The Sensex is at 73429.98, down 0.63%.Mankind Pharma Ltd has eased around 6.63% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Mankind Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.56% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19203.3, down 2.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.9 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.66 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 55.43 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

