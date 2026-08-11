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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers standalone net profit rises 33.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers standalone net profit rises 33.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 30.05% to Rs 713.91 crore

Net profit of Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers rose 33.90% to Rs 27.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 30.05% to Rs 713.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 548.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales713.91548.94 30 OPM %6.256.81 -PBDT35.4229.95 18 PBT32.9927.64 19 NP27.5720.59 34

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:06 AM IST