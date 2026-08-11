Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers standalone net profit rises 33.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 30.05% to Rs 713.91 crore

Net profit of Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers rose 33.90% to Rs 27.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 30.05% to Rs 713.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 548.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.713.91548.946.256.8135.4229.9532.9927.6427.5720.59

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