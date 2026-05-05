Manomay Tex India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Regency Ceramics Ltd, Hardwyn India Ltd, AGI Infra Ltd and Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 May 2026.

Regency Ceramics Ltd, Hardwyn India Ltd, AGI Infra Ltd and Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 May 2026.

Manomay Tex India Ltd lost 19.98% to Rs 164.8 at 14:29 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 27200 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9460 shares in the past one month.

Regency Ceramics Ltd tumbled 13.43% to Rs 45.01. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 997 shares in the past one month.

Hardwyn India Ltd crashed 12.49% to Rs 23.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.4 lakh shares in the past one month.

AGI Infra Ltd pared 9.21% to Rs 369.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.84 lakh shares in the past one month.

Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd corrected 9.06% to Rs 172.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 20213 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5697 shares in the past one month.