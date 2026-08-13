Manomay Tex India standalone net profit rises 11.24% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.48% to Rs 197.51 crore

Net profit of Manomay Tex India rose 11.24% to Rs 4.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.48% to Rs 197.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 163.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.197.51163.9410.0012.4013.6613.016.635.954.954.45

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