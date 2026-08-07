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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Manor Estates & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Manor Estates & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Manor Estates & Industries reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2026 and during the previous quarter ended June 2025.

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 9:09 AM IST