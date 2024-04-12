Manorama Inds rallies on commissioning new 25k TPA plant

Manorama Industries gained 5.47% to Rs 470.35 after commenced the commissioning of its new fractionation plant with capacity of 25,000 tonnes per annum (TPA).

Ashish Saraf, President of Manorama Industries, said, The new plant's capacity is pegged at 25,000 TPA and we are enhancing our overall fractionation capacity to 40,000 TPA. This boost in capacity is expected to unlock growth in the Company's top-line and bottom-line in the coming years.

The company remains committed to meet the growing demand by providing sustainable Cocoa Butter Equivalent (CBE), specialty fats and butters amidst inflationary trends. The added capacity reinforces Manorama Industries stance in the global CBE and specialty fats and butters industry.

Manorama Industries is a global pioneer in the manufacturing of specialty fats from tree-borne and plant-based seeds. The Group has a history of many decades which started with extracting butter and fats from sal seed and mango kernel and gradually forayed into exotic products and specialty fats.

The company had reported 3.19% rise in net profit to Rs 7.16 crore on a 3.21% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 98.45 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

