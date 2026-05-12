Tuesday, May 12, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Manorama Industries consolidated net profit rises 6.09% in the March 2026 quarter

Manorama Industries consolidated net profit rises 6.09% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 68.09% to Rs 391.34 crore

Net profit of Manorama Industries rose 6.09% to Rs 42.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 68.09% to Rs 391.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 232.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 95.77% to Rs 214.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 109.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 77.31% to Rs 1366.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 770.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales391.34232.81 68 1366.74770.84 77 OPM %21.6226.31 -25.7124.18 - PBDT71.0358.81 21 323.84168.22 93 PBT63.6052.41 21 298.18146.08 104 NP42.4840.04 6 214.94109.79 96

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

PPAP Automotive consolidated net profit rises 1778.10% in the March 2026 quarter

PPAP Automotive consolidated net profit rises 1778.10% in the March 2026 quarter

Paradeep Phosphates consolidated net profit declines 9.63% in the March 2026 quarter

Paradeep Phosphates consolidated net profit declines 9.63% in the March 2026 quarter

Anant Raj consolidated net profit rises 23.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Anant Raj consolidated net profit rises 23.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Moksh Ornaments standalone net profit rises 42.31% in the March 2026 quarter

Moksh Ornaments standalone net profit rises 42.31% in the March 2026 quarter

Gravity (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.83 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Gravity (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.83 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 12 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To BuyGold-Silver Price TodayBank of Baroda Q4 ResultsJewellery Stocks TodayJSW Energy Q4 ResultsPVR Inox Q4 ResultsTechnology NewsPersonal Finance