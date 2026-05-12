Manorama Industries consolidated net profit rises 6.09% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 68.09% to Rs 391.34 croreNet profit of Manorama Industries rose 6.09% to Rs 42.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 68.09% to Rs 391.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 232.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 95.77% to Rs 214.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 109.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 77.31% to Rs 1366.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 770.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales391.34232.81 68 1366.74770.84 77 OPM %21.6226.31 -25.7124.18 - PBDT71.0358.81 21 323.84168.22 93 PBT63.6052.41 21 298.18146.08 104 NP42.4840.04 6 214.94109.79 96
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First Published: May 12 2026 | 9:05 AM IST