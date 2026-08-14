Manorama Industries consolidated net profit rises 67.58% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 39.53% to Rs 404.01 crore

Net profit of Manorama Industries rose 67.58% to Rs 78.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 46.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 39.53% to Rs 404.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 289.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.404.01289.5526.2925.80112.4971.22106.3365.4978.6646.94

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