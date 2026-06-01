Mansoon Trading Company standalone net profit rises 1.61% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 41.53% to Rs 8.52 crore

Net profit of Mansoon Trading Company rose 1.61% to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 41.53% to Rs 8.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 55.19% to Rs 15.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 41.52% to Rs 38.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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