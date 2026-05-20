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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Manugraph India reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.23 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Manugraph India reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.23 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 10.17% to Rs 25.09 crore

Net Loss of Manugraph India reported to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.17% to Rs 25.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 4.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 26.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 49.35% to Rs 88.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 59.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales25.0927.93 -10 88.6459.35 49 OPM %2.79-0.82 -7.96-20.79 - PBDT0.61-0.64 LP 6.51-14.04 LP PBT0.36-0.83 LP 5.67-14.83 LP NP-1.23-1.15 -7 4.95-26.69 LP

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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