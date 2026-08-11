Tuesday, August 11, 2026 | 05:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsPremature Policy SurrenderArdee Industries IPOQ1 Results TodaySiemens Q1 resultsShiprocket IPOClaude AI WatermarkHDFC Bank StockAdani stocks Today
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Manugraph India standalone net profit rises 9.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Manugraph India standalone net profit rises 9.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

Sales decline 18.79% to Rs 25.71 crore

Net profit of Manugraph India rose 9.22% to Rs 7.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 18.79% to Rs 25.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 31.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales25.7131.66 -19 OPM %-10.4218.32 -PBDT-2.725.71 PL PBT-2.925.54 PL NP7.466.83 9

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Leap India IPO subscribed 8.38 times

Leap India IPO subscribed 8.38 times

Technocraft Ventures IPO subscribed 38.69 times

Technocraft Ventures IPO subscribed 38.69 times

Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO subscribed 79%

Milky Mist Dairy Food IPO subscribed 79%

Board of NBCC (India) approves incorporation of subsidiary

Board of NBCC (India) approves incorporation of subsidiary

Molbio Diagnostics IPO subscribed 3.11 times

Molbio Diagnostics IPO subscribed 3.11 times

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 5:51 PM IST