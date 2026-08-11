Manugraph India standalone net profit rises 9.22% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales decline 18.79% to Rs 25.71 croreNet profit of Manugraph India rose 9.22% to Rs 7.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 18.79% to Rs 25.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 31.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales25.7131.66 -19 OPM %-10.4218.32 -PBDT-2.725.71 PL PBT-2.925.54 PL NP7.466.83 9
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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 5:51 PM IST