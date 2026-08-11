Maple Infrastructure Trust reports consolidated net loss of Rs 54.45 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 172.37% to Rs 659.51 croreNet Loss of Maple Infrastructure Trust reported to Rs 54.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 15.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 172.37% to Rs 659.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 242.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales659.51242.14 172 OPM %58.1067.05 -PBDT154.2259.33 160 PBT-49.03-12.64 -288 NP-54.45-15.12 -260
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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:20 AM IST