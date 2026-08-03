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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mapro Industries standalone net profit rises 136.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Mapro Industries standalone net profit rises 136.36% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.16 crore

Net profit of Mapro Industries rose 136.36% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.160 0 OPM %162.500 -PBDT0.260.11 136 PBT0.260.11 136 NP0.260.11 136

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 9:05 AM IST