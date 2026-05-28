Marathon Nextgen Realty consolidated net profit declines 16.14% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 23.58% to Rs 113.55 crore

Net profit of Marathon Nextgen Realty declined 16.14% to Rs 44.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 53.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 23.58% to Rs 113.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 148.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.80% to Rs 202.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 186.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 14.48% to Rs 496.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 580.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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