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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Marathon Nextgen Realty consolidated net profit declines 16.14% in the March 2026 quarter

Marathon Nextgen Realty consolidated net profit declines 16.14% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 5:59 PM IST

Sales decline 23.58% to Rs 113.55 crore

Net profit of Marathon Nextgen Realty declined 16.14% to Rs 44.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 53.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 23.58% to Rs 113.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 148.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.80% to Rs 202.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 186.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 14.48% to Rs 496.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 580.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales113.55148.58 -24 496.12580.14 -14 OPM %21.9127.78 -24.4129.83 - PBDT62.8862.53 1 250.80210.55 19 PBT62.5262.00 1 249.18207.89 20 NP44.7053.30 -16 202.96186.55 9

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 5:59 PM IST

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