Marble City India consolidated net profit rises 2.58% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.98% to Rs 24.61 crore

Net profit of Marble City India rose 2.58% to Rs 1.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.98% to Rs 24.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.24.6119.8527.0229.774.173.523.442.761.991.94

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