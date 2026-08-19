Marble Finvest reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Sales reported at Rs 0.03 croreNet Loss of Marble Finvest reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.030.03 0 OPM %-66.67-33.33 -PBDT-0.02-0.01 -100 PBT-0.02-0.01 -100 NP-0.02-0.01 -100
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First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 9:06 AM IST