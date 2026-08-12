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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.05 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.05 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:33 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 24.84 crore

Net profit of Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company reported to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales reported to Rs 24.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales24.840 0 OPM %5.720 -PBDT1.42-0.23 LP PBT1.42-0.23 LP NP1.05-0.23 LP

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:33 AM IST