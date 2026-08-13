Marg Techno-Projects standalone net profit rises 1175.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 95.35% to Rs 2.52 crore

Net profit of Marg Techno-Projects rose 1175.00% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 95.35% to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2.521.2983.3362.791.380.141.340.111.020.08

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