Marg Techno-Projects standalone net profit rises 1175.00% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 95.35% to Rs 2.52 croreNet profit of Marg Techno-Projects rose 1175.00% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 95.35% to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.521.29 95 OPM %83.3362.79 -PBDT1.380.14 886 PBT1.340.11 1118 NP1.020.08 1175
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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:09 AM IST