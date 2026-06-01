Marg Techno-Projects standalone net profit rises 326.32% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 199.44% to Rs 5.30 crore

Net profit of Marg Techno-Projects rose 326.32% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 199.44% to Rs 5.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 141.46% to Rs 0.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 31.29% to Rs 6.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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