Marg Techno-Projects standalone net profit rises 326.32% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 199.44% to Rs 5.30 croreNet profit of Marg Techno-Projects rose 326.32% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 199.44% to Rs 5.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 141.46% to Rs 0.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 31.29% to Rs 6.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales5.301.77 199 6.845.21 31 OPM %63.4042.94 -62.4348.37 - PBDT1.430.21 581 1.700.56 204 PBT1.330.18 639 1.570.45 249 NP0.810.19 326 0.990.41 141
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:31 AM IST