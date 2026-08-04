Margo Finance standalone net profit rises 750.00% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 176.92% to Rs 0.36 croreNet profit of Margo Finance rose 750.00% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 176.92% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.360.13 177 OPM %63.8923.08 -PBDT0.230.03 667 PBT0.230.03 667 NP0.170.02 750
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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 2:04 PM IST