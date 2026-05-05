Marico consolidated net profit rises 13.99% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.09% to Rs 3333.00 crore

Net profit of Marico rose 13.99% to Rs 391.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 343.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.09% to Rs 3333.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2730.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.16% to Rs 1762.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1629.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.67% to Rs 13611.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10831.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

3333.002730.0013611.0010831.0015.6316.7817.1019.75564.00493.002479.002294.00504.00441.002277.002116.00391.00343.001762.001629.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News