Marico consolidated net profit rises 13.99% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 22.09% to Rs 3333.00 croreNet profit of Marico rose 13.99% to Rs 391.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 343.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.09% to Rs 3333.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2730.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 8.16% to Rs 1762.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1629.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.67% to Rs 13611.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10831.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3333.002730.00 22 13611.0010831.00 26 OPM %15.6316.78 -17.1019.75 - PBDT564.00493.00 14 2479.002294.00 8 PBT504.00441.00 14 2277.002116.00 8 NP391.00343.00 14 1762.001629.00 8
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First Published: May 05 2026 | 2:50 PM IST