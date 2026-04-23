Marico Ltd soars 0.29%, up for fifth straight session

Marico Ltd is quoting at Rs 774.75, up 0.29% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 8.7% in last one year as compared to a 0.19% drop in NIFTY and a 10.1% drop in the Nifty FMCG.

Marico Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 774.75, up 0.29% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.72% on the day, quoting at 24201.65. The Sensex is at 77776.44, down 0.94%. Marico Ltd has risen around 4.82% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Marico Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 10.2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 51199, down 0.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.13 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 773.25, down 0.07% on the day. Marico Ltd is up 8.7% in last one year as compared to a 0.19% drop in NIFTY and a 10.1% drop in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 51.75 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.