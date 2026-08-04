Marico Q1 PAT climbs 25% YoY to Rs 630 cr

Marico reported a 25% YoY jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 630 crore in Q1 FY27, driven by strong domestic volume growth and robust international business performance.

Revenue from operations increased 23% YoY to Rs 3,957 crore in Q1 FY27, supported by 11% underlying volume growth in the India business and 15% constant currency growth in the international business.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 20.435 YoY to Rs 790 crore in Q1 FY27.

EBITDA stood at Rs 819 crore in Q1 FY27, registering the growth of 25% compared with Rs 655 crore in Q1 FY26. EBITDA margin improved by 40 basis points (bps) to 20.7% in Q1 FY27 from 20.3% in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The company's domestic business witnessed broad-based growth, with both traditional and organised trade delivering double-digit expansion. E-commerce maintained strong momentum, led by more than 50% growth in quick commerce.

Among key categories, Parachute Rigids recorded 10% volume growth, with revenue increasing 23%. The Value-Added Hair Oils portfolio posted 22% value growth, while Saffola Edible Oils registered 7% revenue growth despite a high single-digit decline in volumes due to selective supply rationalisation aimed at protecting profitability.

Marico's Foods portfolio continued to outperform, growing 43% YoY and surpassing an annualised revenue run-rate of Rs 1,300 crore. The growth was led by strong demand for Saffola Soya Chunks, Oats and Muesli.

The Premium Personal Care business also delivered healthy growth, with the portfolioincluding premium hair nourishment, hair cleansing, male grooming and skincareachieving an annualised revenue run-rate of approximately Rs 450 crore. The company's digital-first brands, including Beardo and Plix, maintained strong consumer traction during the quarter.

The company increased advertising and promotional (A&P) investments by 25% YoY, reflecting its continued focus on strengthening long-term brand equity.

Internationally, growth was driven by strong performances in Vietnam and the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) region, along with positive contributions from all operating markets.

On outlook front, Marico reaffirmed ts confidence in achieveing double-digit consolidated revenue growth and high-teen EBITDA growth in FY27, targeting revenue of over Rs 15,000 crore during the year. The company expects high single-digit volume growth in the India business and mid-teen constant currency growth in its international operations.

The company aims to sustain top-quartile volume growth in its India business while delivering constant currency growth in the mid-teens across its international operations. On a consolidated basis, it targets double-digit revenue growth, with the objective of reaching Rs 20,000 crore in revenue, supported by a mid-teen compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in EBITDA. It also aims to increase the contribution of premium categories to around 27% of India revenue by FY27 and 33% by FY30, while targeting double-digit EBITDA margins for its digital-first businesses by FY27.

In its international business, the company expects premium categories to account for around 40% of revenue by FY30. It also plans to diversify its overseas growth engine by accelerating expansion in Vietnam, MENA and South Africa, with the share of the non-Bangladesh portfolio projected to rise to approximately 65% by FY30, from around 55% in FY26.

Marico is one of India's leading consumer products companies in the global beauty and wellness space. It sells products under brands such as Parachute, Saffola, Hair & Care, Parachute Advansed, Nihar Naturals, Mediker, Pure Sense, Coco Soul, Revive, Set Wet, Livon, Beardo, Just Herbs etc.

The counter advanced 0.41% to settle at Rs 879.05 on the BSE.

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