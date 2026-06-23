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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Marine Electricals climbs after securing contracts worth Rs 75-cr from Data Centre firms

Marine Electricals climbs after securing contracts worth Rs 75-cr from Data Centre firms

Last Updated : Jun 23 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

Marin Electricals rallied 3.46% to Rs 279.25 after the company has secured two orders aggregating to Rs 75.19 crore, excluding taxes.

The company received orders from STT Global Data Centres India and Princeton Digital Group (India) Management for supply of power distribution System. The delivery of the said goods shall be made over a period of 12-18 months.

Marine Electricals (India) is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of all types of marine and industrial electrical & electronic components like switchgears, control gears, etc., and is also engaged in the renewable energy sector, specifically solar. It also provides services like designing and fabricating for all types of electrical & electronic installations in India and abroad and undertakes annual maintenance contracts.

 

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 38.12% to Rs 18.48 crore on 10.66% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 277.48 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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First Published: Jun 23 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

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