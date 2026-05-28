Marine Electricals (India) consolidated net profit rises 38.12% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.66% to Rs 277.48 crore

Net profit of Marine Electricals (India) rose 38.12% to Rs 18.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.66% to Rs 277.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 250.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 51.89% to Rs 58.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.32% to Rs 876.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 767.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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