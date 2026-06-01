Market at day's low; European mrkt decline

The key equity benchmarks traded with modest losses in afternoon trade as investors remained cautious amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Sentiment was further weighed down by a sharp rise in Brent crude oil prices and the depreciation of the rupee, raising concerns about inflationary pressures on the domestic economy. The Nifty slipped below the 23,500 level.

PSU Bank, FMCG and Auto shares witnessed selling pressure while IT, Media and metal shares advanced.

At 13:25 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 217.12 points or 0.29% to 74,534.75. The Nifty 50 index fell 82.40 points or 0.35% to 23,465.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 1.01% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index declined 0.50%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,722 shares rose and 2,510 shares fell. A total of 218 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.89% to 16.49.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for July 2026 settlement jumped $2.96 or 3.25% to $94.08 a barrel.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 94.9925 compared with its close of 94.8500 during the previous trading session.

Economy:

Indias manufacturing sector recorded stronger growth in May, with final figures surpassing earlier flash estimates. The HSBC India Manufacturing PMI rose to 55.0, up from 54.7 in April and the flash reading of 54.3, marking the best improvement in three months.

GST Collections rose 3.2% YoY to Rs 1.94 lakh crore in May 2026 compared with Rs 1.88 lakh crore in May 2025. Gross Central GST (CGST) collection from domestic transactions during the reported month stood at Rs 37,397 crore, State GST (SGST) at Rs 45,143 crore and Integrated GST (IGST) at Rs 51,990 crore.

Gainers & Losers:

Tech Mahindra (up 5.17%), Infosys (up 4.54%), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (up 2.95%) and Coal India (up 2.80%) were the major Nifty50 gainers.

Hindustan Unilever (down 2.34%), Tata Consumer Products (down 2.16%), NTPC (down 2.02%) and Max Healthcare (down 1.90%) were the major Nifty50 losers.

Stocks in Spotlight:

TVS Motor Company shed 0.18%. The company has recorded monthly sales of 566,585 units in May 2026 with a growth of 31% as against 431,275 units in May 2025.

Mahindra & Mahindra declined 1.78%. The company said that its overall auto sales for the month of May 2026 stood at 99,636 vehicles, a growth of 20% as compared with the sales figure of 83,010 units recorded in May 2025.

NMDC Steel surged 12.26% after the company reported a sharp turnaround in its March quarter earnings, aided by higher sales.

On a standalone basis, the company posted a net profit of Rs 391.91 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with a net loss of Rs 473.39 crore in Q4 FY25. It also returned to profitability on a sequential basis from a net loss of Rs 243.97 crore in Q3 FY26. Revenue from operations jumped 36.67% YoY and 28.97% QoQ to Rs 3,879 crore in the March 2026 quarter.

Indo Count Industries zoomed 8.51% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 15.02% to Rs 24.20 crore on 3.43% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,057.67 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Q4 FY25. Further, the finance ministry on Saturday said all customs duties on cotton imports will be waived from 1 June 2026 to 30 October 2026. The move is aimed at boosting cotton supplies for textile exporters amid strong global demand for yarn.

Rubicon Research surged 12.22% after the companys consolidated net profit soared 100% to Rs 76.78 crore on 43.49% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 513.91 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Global Markets:

European market declined as Israel ordered troops to push deeper into Lebanon on Sunday, and the U.S. and Iran traded strikes overnight.

Asian markets traded mixed on Monday as investors monitored lingering uncertainty around U.S.-Iran negotiations after President Donald Trump said he was in no hurry to strike a deal to end the conflict.

The U.S. and Iran have still not finalized an agreement to end the conflict, Trump said in an interview with his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, on media channel Saturday. He added that he is pressing for a deal that would ensure Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon.

While he said he would prefer a swift resolution, he stressed that he was not rushing negotiations and warned that military action could resume if talks collapse.

Meanwhile, in China, manufacturing activity expanded faster than expected in May, according to a private survey released Monday, although growth slowed from the previous month and contrasted with softer official data pointing to weaker momentum in the sector.

The RatingDog China General Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index, compiled by S&P Global, came in at 51.8, a touch above the expected 51.6 figure that was widely reported in the media.

Last Friday on Wall Street, U.S. equities closed at record highs while crude prices slipped, helping the major averages score a winning month, boosted by technology.

The Nasdaq Composite settled up 0.2% at 26,972.62, while the S&P 500 climbed 0.22% to 7,580.06. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 363.49 points, or 0.72%, at 51,032.46. All three indexes hit fresh all-time intraday highs earlier as well.

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