The domestic equity indices traded with major losses in the early trade as further escalations in the war between Iran and Israel-US, persistent FII selling and other factors weighed. The Nifty traded below the 23,650 mark. All sectoral indices on the NSE were traded in the red, with auto, media and realty shares declining the most.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, fell 813.29 points or 1.08% to 76,050.42. The Nifty 50 index dropped 260.15 points or 1.08% to 23,611.20.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index tumbled 1.61% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index slumped 1.65%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 853 shares rose and 2,349 shares fell. A total of 173 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 6,267.31 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 4,965.53 crore in the Indian equity market on 11 March 2026, provisional data showed.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 5.70% to 22.27.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Wipro shed 0.30%. The company said that it has signed a multi-year contract with TruStage to help modernise the latters retirement services operations.

Servotech Renewable Power System rose 0.94%. The company said it has secured a joint patent with Electra EV for a low-voltage electric vehicle (EV) charging device.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.69% to 6.680 compared with previous session close of 6.634.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 92.2950 compared with its close of 92.0100 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 2 April 2026 settlement fell 0.18% to Rs 161,504.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.26% to 99.48.

The United States 10-year bond yield jumped 0.74% to 4.238.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for May 2026 settlement jumped $8.29 or 9.01% to $100.27 a barrel.

Global Markets:

Asia markets fell on Thursday as investors grappled with volatile oil prices and escalating tensions in the Middle East, even after the U.S. and its allies announced an unprecedented emergency release of crude reserves to calm energy markets.

The International Energy Agency is looking to release 400 million barrels of oil following the supply disruption owed to the Iran war, the largest such action in the organizations history. The IEA did not set out a timeline for when the stocks would hit the market.

The U.S. will release 172 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help lower energy costs, Energy Secretary Chris Wright reportedly said Wednesday evening stateside.

The announcement from the Energy Secretary came after President Donald Trump said earlier in the day that he would tap the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to keep a lid on energy prices.

Overnight in the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell as investors continued to eye developments in the U.S.-Iran war and oil prices.

The 30-stock index shed 289.24 points, or 0.61%, to close at 47,417.27. The S&P 500 inched down 0.08% to settle at 6,775.80, while the Nasdaq Composite ticked up 0.08% to end the session at 22,716.13

