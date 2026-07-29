Market ends higher; Nifty settles above 24,250

The frontline equity benchmarks ended with strong gains on Wednesday, supported by upbeat corporate earnings, optimism over the earnings outlook, positive global cues, continued foreign fund inflows, and investor focus on the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision. The Nifty settled above the 24,250 mark. IT, metal, and FMCG stocks led the gains, while realty and auto shares ended lower.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex soared 888.68 points or 1.16% to 77,654.60. The Nifty 50 index advanced 264.85 points or 1.10% to 24,250.20.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.78% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index surged 1.47%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,590 shares rose and 1,654 shares fell. A total of 194 shares were unchanged.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for Sep 2026 settlement jumped $3.16 or 3.85% to $85.24 a barrel.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.6600 compared with its close of 95.8200 during the previous trading session.

Economy:

Index of Industrial Production (IIP) expanded by 7.3% year-on-year growth in June 2026 up from 5% in May driven by a strong rebound in manufacturing activity and robust growth in the electricity and gas supply segment. Manufacturing output increased 7.8%, while the Electricity & Gas Supply segment recorded a sharp 10.6% growth during the month. Within manufacturing, 19 of the 23 industry groups recorded.

IPO Update:

The initial public offer (IPO) of Manipal Health Enterprises received bids for 1,30,85,100 shares as against 9,00,88,286 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on Wednesday (29 July 2026). The issue was subscribed 0.15 times.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index climbed 2.32% to 31,123.10. The index soared 9.07% in the four consecutive trading sessions.

Infosys (up 4.51%), LTM (up 2.63%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 2.03%), HCL Technologies (up 1.95%), Coforge (up 1.71%), Wipro (up 1.37%), Persistent Systems (up 1.01%), Oracle Financial Services Software (up 0.82%) and Tech Mahindra (up 0.55%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Colgate-Palmolive (India) rose 1.72% after the companys standalone net profit climbed 7.01% to Rs 343.08 crore on 11.96% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,590.56 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

Gland Pharma jumped 5.05%. The company received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Sugammadex Injection.

Honeywell Automation India surged 7.17% after the company reported its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27). The company's profit after tax increased 21% year-on-year to Rs 150.7 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 124.6 crore in Q1 FY26. On a sequential basis, profit declined 5.6% from Rs 159.7 crore in Q4 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 1.8% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,204.4 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 1,183.1 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue increased 2.0% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) from Rs 1,180.7 crore in Q4 FY26.

Vinati Organics rose 0.32%. The company has reported 12.1% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 108.82 crore despite a 15.2% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 695.91 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

Eris Lifesciences advanced 2.46% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 20.68% to Rs 142.39 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 117.99 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations grew 12.97% YoY to Rs 873.25 crore during the quarter.

Asian Paints rose 0.91%. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 39.96% to Rs 1,539.25 crore in Q1 FY27 as against Rs 1,099.77 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from sales rose 17.89% year on year (YoY) to Rs 10,521.44 crore in Q1 FY27.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) added 0.56%. The companys standalone net profit jumped 43.82% year on year (YoY) to Rs 172.84 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 120.18 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations jumped 38.53% YoY to Rs 1,814.62 crore in Q1 FY27.

CarTrade Tech slipped 3.67% after the company reported a 20.68% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) decline in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 51.24 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 64.61 crore in Q4 FY26. On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the company's consolidated profit after tax increased 19.52% to Rs 51.24 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 42.87 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 201.16 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026, down 0.97% QoQ but up 16.25% YoY.

Craftsman Automation jumped 6.90% after the companys consolidated net profit surged 116.31% to Rs 150.55 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 69.60 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations jumped 36.3% YoY to Rs 2431.58 crore in Q1 FY27.

Larsen & Toubro added 2.48% after L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Onshore business has secured a 'major' engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) order from Kuwait Oil Company (KOC).

Meanwhile, L&T has reported a 14% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,123 crore on a 7% increase in consolidated revenues to Rs 67,942 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

AGI Greenpac gained 2.03% after the company announced its financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. The company's consolidated net profit increased 11.8% year-on-year to Rs 99.35 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 88.85 crore in Q1 FY26. On a sequential basis, net profit declined 13.9% from Rs 115.38 crore in Q4 FY26. Net sales rose 14.2% YoY and 5.8% QoQ to Rs 785.27 crore in the June 2026 quarter.

Pine Labs fell 5.58%. The companys consolidated net profit surged 308.55% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 19.57 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 4.79 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 19.64% YoY to Rs 736.92 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 615.91 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Paradeep Phosphates surged 12.49% after the company reported a 23.93% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 392.54 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 316.75 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations climbed 35.99% YoY to Rs 6,124.25 crore in the quarter ended 30th June 2026.

The Phoenix Mills declined 5.94% after the company reported a 26.39% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) decline in consolidated net profit of the company to Rs 296.86 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 403.35 crore in Q4 FY26. On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the company's consolidated net profit rose 23.35% to Rs 296.86 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 240.69 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations (net sales) stood at Rs 1,074.94 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026, down 12.84% QoQ but up 12.80% YoY.

Maharashtra Scooters shed 0.46%. The companys standalone net profit plunged 99.91% to Rs 0.03 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 35.36 crore in Q1 FY26. Total income slipped 81.51% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 5.41 crore in Q1 FY27.

ACME Solar Holdings advanced 2.95% after the company said it had secured Rs 3,404.57 crore in long-term project financing from Power Finance Corporation (PFC) for its 250 MW Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project.

VST Industries slipped 3.77% after its standalone net profit declined 24.42% to Rs 42.42 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 56.13 crore posted in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) fell 13.91% year on year (YoY) to Rs 256.46 crore in Q1 FY27.

RailTel Corporation of India rose 2.95% after the company announced that it has secured a Rs 43.90 crore work order from the Office of the Inspector General of Police (Provisioning), Odisha Police.

Tata Capital added 1.32% after the company reported a 56.32% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,547.38 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 989.89 crore in Q1 FY26, driven by growth in lending and net interest income. Total revenue from operations rose 15.1% YoY to Rs 8,821.93 crore during the quarter.

TruAlt Bioenergy advanced 2.91% after reporting its financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. The company posted a sharp jump in earnings, driven by strong growth in its ethanol business and the successful integration of its dual-feed ethanol platform. The company's consolidated net profit surged 1,108.3% year-on-year to Rs 57.15 crore in Q1 FY27. On a sequential basis, net profit declined 15.8% from Rs 67.87 crore in Q4 FY26. Net sales more than doubled, rising 106.3% YoY and 5.3% QoQ to Rs 626.88 crore in Q1 FY27.

S H kelkar and Company surged 15.30% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 75.99% to Rs 45 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 25.57 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations climbed 14.11% YoY to Rs 662.42 crore in Q1 FY27, supported by healthy growth in the Fragrance business and strong performance across geographies in the Flavour segment.

Global Markets:

European shares were largely flat on Wednesday, as wave of strong earnings reports across European banking, luxury, and mining heavyweights offset escalating military action in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Asian markets ended mixed as investors continued to monitor rising oil prices and awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision, due later in the day.

While the Fed is widely expected to keep benchmark interest rates unchanged, money markets are pricing in roughly a 1-in-3 chance of an unexpected rate hike or hawkish forward guidance, driven by persistent inflation concerns, fresh trade tariffs, and rising energy prices.

Overnight in the U.S., the Dow rallied on Tuesday, buoyed by strong earnings, falling oil prices and a rotation out of semiconductors into other parts of the market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 537.24 points, or 1.03%, closing at 52,742.32. The S&P 500 rose 0.21% to settle at 7,428.78, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.22% and ended at 24,876.91.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News