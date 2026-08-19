Market ends lower; Nifty settles below 24,100 level

The domestic equity benchmarks ended with modest losses on Wednesday, weighed down by weak global cues. Renewed strength in crude oil prices and a sharp rise in global bond yields dampened investor sentiment. The Nifty settled below the 24,100 mark. Chemical, media and cement shares declined, while IT and consumer durables shares edged higher.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 325.78 points or 0.42% to 76,909.68. The Nifty 50 index lost 76.60 points or 0.32% to 24,078.30. The Sensex declined 1.49% in four consecutive trading sessions, while the Nifty fell 2.05% in seven consecutive trading sessions.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 0.44% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index dropped 0.67%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,814 shares rose and 2,479 shares fell. A total of 241 shares were unchanged.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for Oct 2026 settlement rose 88 cents or 0.97% to $91.90 a barrel.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee traded flat against the US dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.7450, unchanged from its previous close of 95.7450.

New Listing :

Shiprocket ended its debut session at Rs 142.90 on the BSE, a 47.32% premium to its issue price of Rs 97. The stock debuted at Rs 129.50 on the BSE, a premium of 33.51% over its issue price and traded between Rs 129.50 and Rs 155.40 during the session. More than 171.70 lakh shares changed hands on the BSE.

Behari Lal Engineering ended its debut session at Rs 509 on the BSE, a 78.60% premium to its issue price of Rs 285. The stock debuted at Rs 458, marking a premium of 60.7% to the issue price and traded between Rs 458 and Rs 537.35 during the session. More than 29.67 lakh shares changed hands on the BSE.

IPO Update:

Gaja Alternative Asset Management received bids for 1,76,51,865 shares as against 2,53,28,946 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on 19 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 0.70 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 19 August 2026 and will close on 21 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 152 and Rs 160 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 93 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Sunshine Pictures received bids for 8,74,64,931 shares as against 54,86,051 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on 19 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 15.94 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 18 August 2026 and will close on 20 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 342 and Rs 360 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 41 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Shankesh Jewellers received bids for 2,35,14,560 shares as against 2,76,37,400 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on 19 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 0.85 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 18 August 2026 and will close on 20 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 88 and 93 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 160 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Horizon Industrial Parks received bids for 20,11,82,750 shares as against 25,13,56,273 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on 19 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 0.80 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 17 August 2026 and will close on 19 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 57 and 60 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 250 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart received bids 3,68,62,45,990 shares as against 6,27,61,403 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on 18 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 58.73 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 17 August 2026 and will close on 19 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 190 and 201 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 74 equity shares and multiples thereof.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index fell 1.93% to 30,213.45. The index dropped 3.94% in three consecutive trading sessions.

Mphasis (down 2.59%), LTM (down 2.34%), Infosys (down 2.29%), HCL Technologies (down 2.26%), Coforge (down 2.21%), Persistent Systems (down 1.74%), Wipro (down 1.7%), Tech Mahindra (down 1.43%), Tata Consultancy Services (down 1.26%) and Oracle Financial Services Software (down 0.84%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Refex Industries shed 0.85%. The company has received a domestic work order worth approximately Rs 40.42 crore from an entity based in Maharashtra. The order involves a slab-wise rate contract for transportation of ash and is to be executed over a period of 12 months.

Ceigall India advanced 2.06%. The company, jointly with Rajinder Infrastructure, announced the receipt of letter of acceptance (LoA) from the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) for road construction project. The contract involves construction of a 37.57-km road on the BileMigging section of NH-913 in Arunachal Pradesh, under the EPC mode. The projects has an aggregate bid cost of Rs 274.08 crore.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions slipped 3.74%. In a regulatory filing made post market hours yesterday, the company said that there has been a suspected cyber event on the firm's IT systems. "However, the event has not impacted the core systems and operations of the company," CG Power stated.

Krystal Integrated Services added 1.27% after the company received a work order worth approximately Rs 134 crore from Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC).

Indegene shed 0.14%. The company said its wholly owned US subsidiary, Indegene Inc., has substantially concluded settlement negotiations in the TCPA class-action litigation filed by Progressive Health and Rehab Corp.

Arkade Developers slipped 1.81%. The company said that it has added four redevelopment projects across Malad West, Kandivali West, Kandivali East and Borivali West, covering a combined area of around 45,204 square meters or 11.17 acres.

ITI shed 0.96%. The company said the National Land Monetization Corporation (NLMC) has invited bids for the e-auction of its 44.03-acre land parcel at Krishnarajapuram, Bengaluru, at a reserve price of Rs 1,685.40 crore.

Prism Johnson rallied 4.05% after the company was declared the successful bidder for supply of 1,28,000 metric tonnes (MT) of coal per annum by subsidiaries of Coal India.

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) added 1.05% after the company said that it has secured a five-year engagement worth over $75 million from a leading global technology enterprise.

Interarch Building Solutions slipped 1.33%. The company received Rs 128 crore contract from a domestic FMCG player of international repute to construct a manufacturing facility for homecare/beauty and wellness products.

RailTel Corporation of India rose 1.93% after the company received a work order worth Rs 166.80 crore from the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

Global Markets:

Most of the European markets traded lower as U.K. annual consumer price inflation accelerated to 2.9% in July from 2.6% in June, driven by the sharpest rise in gas prices since October 2022, according to official data.

The inflation increase was led by a 3.4% rise in services prices, while goods prices climbed 1.7%. Housing and household services, particularly gas and electricity, made the largest upward contribution to inflation, while transport costs provided the biggest downward offset, the U.K. Office for National Statistics said.

Asian counterparts ended lower on Wednesday after a sharp selloff in US technology and semiconductor stocks, while elevated Treasury yields and rising oil prices added to pressure on risk assets.

Investors scaled back exposure to richly valued growth stocks as higher borrowing costs, inflation concerns and geopolitical tensions clouded the outlook.

South Korea's KOSPI fell more than 5%, with semiconductor heavyweights SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics tumbling sharply. The sharp decline triggered a temporary halt on program selling, known as a "sidecar", designed to provide a brief pause when markets experience sharp moves.

The semiconductor selloff also reflected growing caution over valuations across the AI trade and the scale of investment in AI infrastructure. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index fell 5% on Tuesday, with Nvidia, Micron Technology and other chip-related stocks among the major decliners.

Higher oil prices added to inflation concerns. Brent crude was trading around $91-$92 a barrel on Wednesday as uncertainty over crude exports through the Strait of Hormuz persisted amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran.

Investors will also focus on minutes from the US Federal Reserve's July meeting, due on Wednesday, for clues on policymakers' thinking. The release comes as Fed Chair Kevin Warsh has adopted a more limited communication approach.

US stocks ended lower on Tuesday, led by losses in semiconductor and technology shares as rising Treasury yields and Middle East tensions weighed on sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 116.38 points, or 0.22%, to 53,343.40, while the S&P 500 dropped 53.30 points, or 0.69%, to 7,691.76. The Nasdaq Composite fell 355.20 points, or 1.33%, to 26,289.71.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News