Market extent gains for 3rd day; Nifty settles above 24,350 mark

The headline equity benchmarks ended with moderate gains on Friday, extending their winning streak to a third consecutive session. Strong June-quarter earnings, stock-specific buying and sustained foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows kept investor sentiment upbeat. Gains in media, auto and oil & gas stocks offset weakness in IT, FMCG and consumer durables shares, with the Nifty settling above the 24,350 mark.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 166.49 points or 0.21% to 78,094.64. The Nifty 50 index added 66.45 points or 0.27% to 24,383.60. In three consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex rose 1.73% while the Nifty gained 1.66%.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.37% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index advanced 0.44%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,565 shares rose and 1,658 shares fell. A total of 210 shares were unchanged.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for Sep 2026 settlement rose 63 cents or 0.73% to $87.51 a barrel.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.3550 compared with its close of 95.5050 during the previous trading session.

IPO Update:

Manipal Health Enterprises received bids for 43,44,76,875 shares as against 9,00,88,286 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on Friday (31 July 2026). The issue was subscribed 4.82 times. The issue will close on 31 July 2026. The price band is set at Rs 560 to Rs 590 per equity share.

MV Electrosystems received bids for 4,03,89,620 shares as against 39,87,491 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on Friday (31 July 2026). The issue was subscribed 10.13 times. The issue will close on 3 August 2026. The price band is set at Rs 400 to Rs 425 per equity share.

Juniper Green Energy received bids for 2,70,73,002 shares as against 5,89,16,709 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on Friday (31 July 2026). The issue was subscribed 0.46 times. The issue will close on 3 August 2026. The price band is set at Rs 214 to Rs 225 per equity share.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Media index climbed 2.09% to 1,618.65. The index rallied 3.85% in the three consecutive trading sessions.

Nazara Technologies (up 10.05%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 2.09%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 0.55%), Tips Music (up 0.47%), Saregama India (up 0.28%) and Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 0.19%) advanced.

On the other hand, Prime Focus (down 1.09%), D B Corp (down 0.98%) and Sun TV Network (down 0.56%) edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Swiggy fell 3.72% as investors booked profits after the stock rallied 17.70% over the previous four trading sessions. The company had reported a narrower quarterly loss and strong revenue growth for Q1 FY27 a day earlier. Its consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 791 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 1,197 crore in Q1 FY26. Sequentially, the loss narrowed from Rs 800 crore in Q4 FY26. Adjusted revenue increased 34.0% YoY and 6.7% QoQ to Rs 7,112 crore, while revenue from operations rose 37.3% YoY and 6.7% QoQ to Rs 6,812 crore.

Bajaj Finserv (BFS) jumped 6.37% after the company reported a 12.31% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,132.35 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared with Rs 2,789.05 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 19.13% YoY to Rs 42,036.90 crore in Q1 FY27.

Thermax added 1.14% after the company reported an 83.44% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 25.24 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared with Rs 152.38 crore recorded in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations increased 6.73% YoY to Rs 2,302.73 crore in Q1 FY27.

Data Patterns (India) dropped 4.28% after the company reported a 13.49% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 22.06 crore in Q1 FY27 as against Rs 25.50 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 16.82% year on year (YoY) to Rs 116.03 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Madhav Infra Projects slipped 2.86% after the company reported a 16.44% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 6.25 crore in Q1 FY27 as against Rs 7.48 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 0.94% year on year (YoY) to Rs 88.37 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Astra Microwave Products surged 7.54% after the company said it had secured an order worth Rs 2,205.23 crore from Hindustan Aeronautics for the procurement of critical systems for the Uttam Radar programme. The company has received an order to supply 122 Advanced Array Assembly Units (AAAU) and 121 Interface Frames for the Uttam Radar. The order value of Rs 2,205.23 crore is inclusive of all applicable taxes and GST.

Tata Steel rose 1.64% after the company reported 18.8% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,385 crore on a 14.3% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 60,794 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

Sanghvi Movers tanked 5.52% after the company's consolidated net profit declined 5.13% quarter on quarter to Rs 65.25 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 68.78 crore in Q4 FY26. However, revenue from operations rose 8.03% QoQ to Rs 379.66 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 351.45 crore in Q4 FY26.

Aether Industries rallied 4.64% after the company reported a 33.45% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 62.74 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared with Rs 47.02 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations grew 27.25% YoY to Rs 326.55 crore during the quarter, supported by the growth in Contract Exclusive Manufacturing (CEM) contracts and price-led demand in the Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) business.

Global Markets:

European markets advanced on Friday, tracking a global rally fueled by strong earnings from Amazon.

Most Asian markets also ended higher, following gains on Wall Street, while South Korea's battered market staged a record rebound, raising hopes that the recent selloff in AI-related stocks may be nearing an end.

The Bank of Japan kept its policy rate steady on Friday, as it warned that core inflation in the country could exceed its 2% target. Japans central banks move to hold rates at 1% was an 8-1 decision, with board member Hajime Takata proposing a hike to 1.25%.

Chinas factory activity unexpectedly contracted in July for the first time since February, the official manufacturing purchasing managers index fell to 49.2 from 50.3 in June, National Bureau of Statistics data showed Friday.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for September 2026 settlement lost 95 cents or 1.07% to $88.08 a barrel.

A drone strike on gas vessels in Egypt's Mediterranean port of Damietta signalled a potential new front in the U.S.-Iran war, raising the prospect of threats to navigation through the Suez Canal, one of the last remaining export routes for Saudi oil.

Wall Street ended sharply higher on Thursday, with chip stocks jumping and Microsoft logging its biggest daily percentage gain in 18 years after the technology giant gave a stellar forecast that eased fears about massive spending on AI infrastructure.

The S&P 500 climbed 1.66% to end the session at 7,437.63 points. The Nasdaq gained 2.78% to 25,122.18 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.19% to 52,208.06 points.

Microsoft jumped over 15%, boosting its stock market value by $450 billion, the greatest-ever single-day increase for a company on Wall Street.

The tech heavyweight forecast quarterly sales and cloud growth above expectations. It also reported capital expenditures below estimates and said it expects to keep generating cash through its fiscal 2027 that has just begun.

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