Market near day's high; IT shares rally for 2nd day

The key equity benchmarks witnessed strong gains in morning trade as investors looked past the escalating US-Iran conflict and turned their focus to the ongoing Q1 FY27 earnings season. Sustained buying in heavyweight stocks across key sectors lifted the domestic market, with the Nifty trading above the 24,250 level, near its day's high of 24,279.00.

Investors will continue to monitor developments in the US-Iran conflict, movements in crude oil prices, the ongoing Q1 earnings season, corporate business updates, and the progress of the southwest monsoon for further cues on market direction.

IT shares witnessed buyiung demand for second conesutive trading sessions.

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 702.13 points or 0.89% to 77,892.09. The Nifty 50 index added 197.45 points or 0.82% to 24,270.20.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 0.15% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index declined 0.84%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,456 shares rose and 2,138 shares fell. A total of 222 shares were unchanged.

Result Today:

Reliance Industries(up 2.06%), JSW Steel(up 0.58%), Central Bank of India(down 0.06%), Federal Bank(up 1.59%), Tata Technologies(down 1.37%), Poonawalla Fincorp(down 0.18%), RBL Bank(up 0.65%), Havells India,(down 0.33%) Globus Spirits(down 1.25%), Oberoi Realty(up 0.47%), Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem(down 0.60%) and Turtlemint Fintech Solutions (down 1.34%) will announce their quarterly earnings today.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index jumped 1.26% to 29,084.75. The index jumped 1.89% in past two consecutive trading sessions.

Tech Mahindra (up 2.63%), Infosys (up 1.62%), HCL Technologies (up 1.57%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.48%) and Persistent Systems (up 1.24%) were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were LTM (up 0.89%), Mphasis (up 0.5%) surged.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Mahindra EPC Irrigation tanked 7.71% after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2.14 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with a net profit of Rs 0.98 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations decreased 12.70% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 54.16 crore in Q1 FY27.

South Indian Bank fell 1.85%. The bank reported a 17.29% year-on-year increase in standalone net profit to Rs 377.63 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 321.95 crore in Q1 FY26. Total income increased marginally by 0.76% year-on-year to Rs 3,007.30 crore in the first quarter of FY27.

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