Market near day's high; realty shares climb

The equit benchmark traded with significant gains as crude oil prices fell below the $99-per-barrel mark, easing concerns over inflation and the countrys import bill. Investors also remained focused on global developments, including the ongoing talks between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The Nifty traded above the 23,450 mark.

Realty shares witnessed buying demand for six consecutive trading sessions.

At 12:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 394.10 points or 0.52% to 74,918.15. The Nifty 50 index added 126 points or 0.54% to 23,455.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.48% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index jumped 0.60%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,667 shares rose and 1,468 shares fell. A total of 260 shares were unchanged.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for November 2026 settlement declined 75 cents or 0.76% to $98.50 a barrel.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 5.68% to 10.37. The Nifty 29 September 2026 futures were trading at 23,474.50, at a premium of 19.50 points as compared with the spot at 23,455.

The Nifty option chain for the 29 September 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 1.40 crore contracts at the 24,000 strike price. A maximum put OI of 1.81 crore contracts was seen at the 23,400 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index jumped 1.32% to 872.85. The index jumped 7.2% in the six consecutive trading sessions.

Anant Raj (up 3.02%), Phoenix Mills (up 2.7%), Lodha Developers (up 1.18%), DLF (up 1.03%) and Oberoi Realty (up 0.85%), Sobha (up 0.8%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 0.76%), Godrej Properties (up 0.68%), Aditya Birla Real Estate (up 0.66%) and Brigade Enterprises (up 0.59%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Skipper advanced 1.31% after the company announced that it has secured fresh new order of Rs 797 crore for domestic & international power transmission & distribution (T&D) projects.

Arvind SmartSpaces jumped 7.08% after the company said that Arvind Sylva, which is its recently launched project in Bengaluru, has recorded bookings of over Rs 500 crore within 30 days of its launch.

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