Market pare gains; Nifty slips below 24,250

The headline equity benchmarks reversed all early gains and traded with minor losses in mid-afternoon trade, with the Nifty slipping below the 24,250 mark. Trading remained volatile due to the Sensex derivatives expiry today.

Realty shares extended gains for the second consecutive trading session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 58.25 points or 0.08% to 77,596.35. The Nifty 50 index lost 10 points or 0.04% to 24,239.25.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 0.60% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index dropped 0.93%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,493 shares rose and 2,640 shares fell. A total of 194 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty realty index dropped 2.09% to 899.25. The index fell 2.40% in two consecutive trading sessions.

Prestige Estates Projects (down 3.51%), DLF (down 2.19%), Godrej Properties (down 2.13%), Aditya Birla Real Estate (down 1.94%), Lodha Developers (down 1.91%), Anant Raj (down 1.52%), Oberoi Realty (down 1.45%), Phoenix Mills (down 1.44%) and Sobha (down 1.1%) declined.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was up 0.18% to 6.808 as compared with previous close 6.796.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.7200 compared with its close of 95.7625 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2026 settlement rose 0.40% to Rs 1,42,350.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.09% to 100.81.

The United States 10-year bond yield gained 1.67% to 4.699.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for September 2026 settlement rose 34 cents or 0.39% to $88.43 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

EFC (I) dropped 5.24%. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 52% to Rs 70.85 crore on a 29% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 282.88 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

Hexaware Technologies tumbled 6.38% after the company reported its financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q2 CY26). The company's reported profit declined 13.0% year-on-year to Rs 330.2 crore in Q2 CY26 from Rs 379.7 crore in Q2 CY25. On a sequential basis, profit fell 6.1% from Rs 351.6 crore in Q1 CY26. Revenue increased 17.9% year-on-year to Rs 3,845.2 crore in Q2 CY26 from Rs 3,260.7 crore in Q2 CY25. On a sequential basis, revenue rose 6.4% from Rs 3,613.0 crore in Q1 CY26.

Balkrishna Industries (BKT) surged 8.16% after the company reported a 50.47% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 432.10 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared with Rs 287.17 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations increased 24.79% YoY to Rs 3,444.70 crore during the quarter, driven by healthy volume growth and steady demand across key markets.

Jindal Drilling & Industries advanced 2.95% after the company secured a three-year contract from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for the deployment of its offshore rig, Jindal Pioneer.

SML Mahindra hit the 20% upper circuit after its board approved the acquisition of Mahindra & Mahindra's Truck and Bus Division (MTBD) on a slump sale basis for Rs 525 crore, subject to working capital adjustments.

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