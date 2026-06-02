Market snaps four-day losing streak; Nifty settles above 23,450 mark

The domestic equity benchmarks ended higher on Tuesday, snapping a four-day losing streak, supported by a decline in crude oil prices. Investor sentiment improved, boosting risk appetite across the market, while participants closely monitored developments surrounding the ceasefire situation. The Nifty rebounded sharply from its intraday low of 23,229.15 and reclaimed the 23,500 mark during the session. Among sectoral indices, IT, consumer durables and FMCG stocks advanced, while pharma, financial services and healthcare shares ended in the red.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex surged 382.50 points or 0.52% to 74,649.84. The Nifty 50 index rallied 100.95 points or 0.43% to 23,483.55. In the past four consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex tanked 2.90% while the Nifty fell 2.70%.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.33% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rallied 0.50%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 2,295 shares rose and 1,905 shares fell. A total of 190 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 7.17% to 15.36.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for Aug 2026 settlement lost $1.21 or 1.27% to $93.77 a barrel.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.3000 compared with its close of 95.1900 during the previous trading session.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index surged 4.23% to 31,116.55. The index climbed 7.64% in three consecutive trading sessions.

Tata Consultancy Services (up 6.68%), Infosys (up 5.68%), HCL Technologies (up 3.96%), Coforge (up 3.92%), LTM (up 3.50%), Mphasis (up 3.40%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.90%), Wipro (up 1.69%), Oracle Financial Services Software (up 1.46%) and Persistent Systems (up 1.31%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Magellanic Cloud added 0.86%. The companys wholly owned subsidiary, Provigil Surveillance, has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from East Coast Railway's Sambalpur Division for a surveillance infrastructure project worth Rs 9.72 crore.

Coforge jumped 4.68% after the IT services company announced the launch of its Nexa Agentic AI Platform, a new artificial intelligence-powered business platform aimed at the global insurance industry.

Ola Electric Mobility rose 0.68%. The electric vehicle maker announced the launch of a qualified institutions placement (QIP) to raise funds from institutional investors. The committee also approved a floor price of Rs 37.74 per equity share for the issue. The floor price is at 3.23% to the ruling market price and it is at a discount of 4.53% to the previous session's closing price of Rs 39.53.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank (SFB) rallied 3.99% after the bank announced that its board is scheduled to meet on Thursday, 25 June 2026 to consider raising funds through mix of equity and debt instruments.

Atul Auto shed 0.70%. The company reported total vehicle sales of 3,236 units in May 2026, which is higher by 29.3% as compared with sales figure of 2,502 units recorded in May 2025.

Hero MotoCorp added 1.12% after the company reported dispatches of 570,068 units in May 2026, registering a 12.28% year-on-year (YoY) increase compared with 507,701 units in May 2025.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies added 4.20% after the company has received an order from Bharat Electronics (BEL) for the supply of electro-optics systems valued at approximately Rs 52.82 crore.

Authum Investment & Infrastructure shed 0.82%. The company announced the resignation of Amit Kumar Jha as chief financial officer (CFO), effective from the close of business hours on 1 June 2026.

Acme Solar Holdings surged 8.18% after the companys board approved the opening of the issue of qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares with a floor price of Rs 294.13 per share. The floor price is at a discount of 4.16% to the scrips previous closing price of Rs 306.90 on the BSE.

SBC Exports rose 0.43%. The company has received a repeat export order worth Rs 18 crore from Dubai-based HUXXE Readymade Garments Trading LLC for the supply of garment products.

Dee Development Engineers hit an upper circuit of 5% after the company said that it has secured contracts aggregating to Rs 206.55 crore from a public sector Maharatna EPC conglomerate of power sector.

PNC Infratech rose 1.30%. The company has received a letter of award (LoA) from the Lucknow Development Authority, Uttar Pradesh, for an EPC contract worth Rs 194.40 crore.

Transrail Lighting rose 0.69%. The company announced fresh order wins worth Rs 575 crore and disclosed that it holds the lowest bidder (L1) position for projects worth around Rs 400 crore.

Anant Raj rallied 2.21% after the company has entered into memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Haryana Enterprises Promotion Centre (HEPC) to establish data centre and cloud services in Haryana.

Global Markets:

European stocks traded higher on Tuesday, while oil prices eased as investors assessed lingering uncertainty surrounding a potential agreement aimed at ending hostilities in the Middle East.

Most Asian markets ended higher on Tuesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, as investors weighed renewed uncertainty over U.S.-Iran peace negotiations. Wall Street's major indexes climbed to fresh record highs overnight, supported by optimism surrounding technology stocks and expectations of continued strength in the artificial intelligence sector.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday shrugged off the possibility that peace talks with Iran could fall apart, reportedly telling the media, "I dont care if theyre over, honestly.

Trump was responding to a question about reports earlier Monday that Iranian negotiators were considering ending discussions with Washington and moving to completely block the Strait of Hormuz in response to Israels military campaign in Lebanon targeting the Iran-backed Hezbollah group.

When asked whether Iranian officials had informed him that they would no longer continue negotiations, Trump replied, "No, they havent."

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose even as oil prices advanced, with Nvidia leading technology higher following the launch of a new chip for PCs.

The broad market index advanced 0.26% to close at 7,599.96, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.42% to close at 27,086.81. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 46.42 points, or 0.09%, and ended at 51,078.88. All three indexes reached new all-time intraday highs and closed at records.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News