Market trade near day's high; European mrkt advance

The key equity benchmarks pared all early losses and traded with modest gains in afternoon trade supported by a decline in crude oil prices. Investor sentiment improved, boosting risk appetite across the market. Market participants are also closely monitoring developments related to the ceasefire situation. The Nifty rebounded sharply from its intraday low of 23,229.15 and traded above the 23,450 mark.

IT, consumer durables and auto shares advanced while pharma, media and oil & gas shares declined.

At 13:25 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 383.24 points or 0.52% to 74,650.78. The Nifty 50 index jumped 100 points or 0.43% to 23,480.65.

The broader market under performed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.05% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 0.03%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,038 shares rose and 1,997 shares fell. A total of 206 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 5.03% to 15.71.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for July 2026 settlement declined $1.35 or 1.42% to $93.63 a barrel.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 94.2200 compared with its close of 94.1900 during the previous trading session.

Gainers & Losers:

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (up 6.31%), Infosys (up 5.32%), HCL Technologies (up 3.72%) and Tech Mahindra (up 2.41%) were the major Nifty50 gainers.

NTPC (down 3.30%), Powergrid Corporation of India (down 1.87%), Cipla (down 1.50%) and Dr Reddys Laboratories (down 1.22%) were the major Nifty50 losers.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Ola Electric Mobility fell 0.99% after the electric vehicle maker announced the launch of a qualified institutions placement (QIP) to raise funds from institutional investors. The committee also approved a floor price of Rs 37.74 per equity share for the issue. The floor price is at 3.23% to the ruling market price and it is at a discount of 4.53% to the previous session's closing price of Rs 39.53.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank (SFB) added 2.30% after the bank announced that its board is scheduled to meet on Thursday, 25 June 2026 to consider raising funds through mix of equity and debt instruments.

Atul Auto declined 1.18%. The company reported total vehicle sales of 3,236 units in May 2026, which is higher by 29.3% as compared with sales figure of 2,502 units recorded in May 2025.

Hero MotoCorp advanced 1.12% after the company reported dispatches of 570,068 units in May 2026, registering a 12.28% year-on-year (YoY) increase compared with 507,701 units in May 2025.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies added 2.56% after it has received an order from Bharat Electronics (BEL) for the supply of electro-optics systems valued at approximately Rs 52.82 crore.

Authum Investment & Infrastructure fell 1.32% after the company announced the resignation of Amit Kumar Jha as chief financial officer (CFO), effective from the close of business hours on 1 June 2026.

Acme Solar Holdings jumped 7.77% after the companys board approved the opening of the issue of qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares with a floor price of Rs 294.13 per share. The floor price is at a discount of 4.16% to the scrips previous closing price of Rs 306.90 on the BSE.

Global Markets:

European market advanced as investors await inflation data. The print will shed light on the impact the conflict in the Middle East.

Asian market traded largely lower on Tuesday, as investors weighed renewed uncertainty over U.S.-Iran peace negotiations.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday shrugged off the possibility that peace talks with Iran could fall apart, reportedly telling the media, "I dont care if theyre over, honestly.

Trump was responding to a question about reports earlier Monday that Iranian negotiators were considering ending discussions with Washington and moving to completely block the Strait of Hormuz in response to Israels military campaign in Lebanon targeting the Iran-backed Hezbollah group.

When asked whether Iranian officials had informed him that they would no longer continue negotiations, Trump replied, "No, they havent."

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose even as oil prices advanced, with Nvidia leading technology higher following the launch of a new chip for PCs.

The broad market index advanced 0.26% to close at 7,599.96, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.42% to close at 27,086.81. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 46.42 points, or 0.09%, and ended at 51,078.88. All three indexes reached new all-time intraday highs and closed at records.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News