Market trade with major gains; FMCG shares in demand

The headline equity benchmarks traded with significant gains in the mid-afternoon trade amid US and Iran reached a ceasefire agreement. Softer crude oil prices, easing geopolitical concerns, and a stronger rupee supported investor sentiment. Market participants will continue to watch monsoon developments, FII activity, and inflation trends for further direction. Nifty traded above the 23,950 mark. FMCG shares extended gains for the third consecutive trading session.

At 14:27 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 540.43 points or 0.71% to 76,804.76. The Nifty 50 index gained 136.30 points or 0.57% to 23,986.40.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index gained 0.20% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rose 0.29%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE 2,229 shares rose and 1,922 shares fell. A total of 206 shares were unchanged.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for August 2026 settlement fell $1.75 cents or 2.10% to $81.42 a barrel.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 94.5350 compared with its close of 95.5800 during the previous trading session.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty FMCG Index jumped 1.10% to 49,580.80. The index climbed 2.18% in three consecutive trading sessions.

Tata Consumer Products (up 2.94%), United Spirits (up 2.35%), Hindustan Unilever (up 1.71%), Colgate-Palmolive (India) (up 1.58%), Nestle India (up 1.35%), Dabur India (up 1.17%), ITC (up 1.09%), Emami (up 0.43%) and Britannia Industries (up 0.15%) advanced.

On the other hand, United Breweries (down 1.07%), Radico Khaitan (down 0.67%) and Godrej Consumer Products (down 0.47%) edged lower.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper slipped 0.15% to 6.862 compared with previous session close of 6.872.

MCX Gold futures for 5 June 2026 settlement rose 0.10% to Rs 153,069.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.01% to 99.36.

The United States 10-year bond yield fell 0.58% to 4.439.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) added 1.04% after the company said that it has expanded its strategic partnership with Kaleris to drive next-generation capabilities across its ports and logistics network.

Suzlon Energy climbed 4.30% after Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi outlined ambitious growth targets for India's wind energy sector and highlighted record capacity additions during FY26.

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