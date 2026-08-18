Market trades lower in early session; Nifty falls below 24,250 mark

The domestic equity benchmarks traded with moderate losses in early trade, weighed down by a rise in crude oil prices following the expiry of the US-Iran ceasefire and growing uncertainty over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. The Nifty slipped below the 24,250 mark, with selling pressure seen in realty, IT and financial services stocks. Meanwhile, auto, oil & gas and pharma shares advanced.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 216.14 points or 0.28% to 77,512.02. The Nifty 50 index fell 56.05 points or 0.24% to 24,231.60.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index declined 0.28% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index fell 0.15%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,707 shares rose and 1,486 shares fell. A total of 217 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,535.10 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 5,101.46 crore in the Indian equity market on 17 August 2026, according to provisional data.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was rose 0.38% to 6.830 as compared with 6.762 previous sessions close.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.6700 compared with its close of 95.6100 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 October 2026 settlement slipped 0.57% to Rs 1,55,050.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.01% to 99.54.

The United States 10-year bond yield gained 0.25% to 4.736.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for October 2026 settlement added 53 cents or 0.58% to $91.40 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Netweb Technologies India advanced 2.14% after the company's board approved the fundraising through the qualified institutional placement (QIP) with a floor price of Rs 4,885.90 per share. The company may, at its discretion, offer a discount of not more than 5% on the Floor Price for the Issue.

One 97 Communications (Paytm) slipped 1.30% after the company's promoter entity, Resilient Asset Management B.V, proposes to sell up to 4.98% equity in fintech firm through a block deal under its existing optionally convertible debenture (OCD) agreement with Antfin (Netherlands) Holding B.V. (Antfin). The economic value to be received by Resilient will be retained by Antfin under the OCD agreement.

DCX Systems added 2.31% after the company received a purchase order from its customers worth Rs 15.19 crore. Further, its wholly owned subsidiary, Raneal Advanced Systems received purchase order from its customer worth Rs 3.09 crore.

Global Markets:

Most Asian stocks traded lower on Tuesday as renewed uncertainty over the US-Iran ceasefire pushed oil prices above $91 a barrel and heightened inflation concerns. US President Donald Trump ruled out extending the 60-day agreement with Iran and threatened military action against Oman, while negotiations between Washington and Tehran remained stalled. Higher oil prices also pushed longer-dated US Treasury yields higher.

China's economy lost momentum in July, with consumer spending, investment and industrial activity weakening. Retail sales grew 0.6% year-on-year, slowing from 1% growth in June. Urban fixed-asset investment fell 6.7% in the first seven months of the year, compared with a 5.7% decline in the first half, while industrial output growth slowed to 4.5% from 5.3% in June. The urban unemployment rate rose to 5.2% from 5% in June.

US stocks ended lower overnight as renewed tensions between Washington and Tehran lifted oil prices and revived inflation concerns. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.51%, the S&P 500 declined 0.52% and the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.32%. Investors will now focus on the minutes of the Federal Reserve's July meeting, due Wednesday, for clues on the interest-rate outlook. The Fed had kept its benchmark rate unchanged at 3.50%-3.75% at its 28-29 July meeting, although three policymakers dissented in favour of a rate hike.

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