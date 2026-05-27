Market trades with minor cuts; realty stocks decline

The frontline equity benchmarks traded with minor losses in the afternoon trade as investors remained cautious due to geopolitical uncertainties and fresh foreign fund outflows.

The Nifty traded above the 23,900 mark. Realty shares advanced after declining in the past trading session.

At 12:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, shed 6.64 points or 0.01% to 76,003.06. The Nifty 50 index slipped 4.75 points or 0.03% to 23,909.85.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index added 0.38% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index jumped 0.42%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,188 shares rose and 1,718 shares fell. A total of 222 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 5.78% to 15.20. The Nifty 30 June 2026 futures were trading at 23,991.40, at a premium of 23,909.85 points as compared with the spot at 81.55.

The Nifty option chain for the 26 May 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 79.1 lakh contracts at the 25,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 53.7 lakh contracts was seen at a 23,000 strike price.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index jumped 0.69% to 787.40. The index fell 0.52% in the past trading session.

Godrej Properties (up 2.36%), Lodha Developers (up 2.16%), DLF (up 0.97%), Sobha (up 0.93%), Phoenix Mills (up 0.25%) and Prestige Estates Projects (up 0.20%) advanced.

On the other hand, Brigade Enterprises (down 2.05%), Embassy Developments (down 1.82%) and Oberoi Realty (down 0.23%) edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

GPT Infraprojects rose 0.72%. The company announced that it had secured an order worth Rs 72 crore from the Principal Chief Materials Manager (PCMM), Eastern Railway.

Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) rallied 3.57% after the companys consolidated net profit surged 248.59% to Rs 40.68 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 11.67 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations climbed 13.69% YoY to Rs 1093.37 crore in Q4 FY26.

JK Tyre & Industries surged 4.80% after the company reported a strong performance for the fourth quarter ended 31 March 2026. The tyre maker posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 177.99 crore in Q4 FY26, marking an 80.18% jump from Rs 98.78 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 12.36% YoY to Rs 4,223.44 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

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