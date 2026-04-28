Market turns choppy; Nifty slips below 24,050 on rising oil prices

The headline equity indices erased early gains and slipped into negative territory in mid-morning trade, as investor sentiment remained cautious amid fading hopes of a swift resolution to the ongoing USIran conflict, which has reignited a surge in oil prices. Market volatility intensified due to the monthly Nifty 50 derivatives expiry today. The Nifty slipped below the 24,050 mark. Meanwhile, consumer durables stocks extended their rally for a second consecutive session.

At 11:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 219.24 points or 0.28% to 77,084.39. The Nifty 50 index fell 44.90 points or 0.18% to 24,047.80.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index shed 0.03% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index added 0.14%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,037 shares rose and 1,864 shares fell. A total of 216 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 3.06% to 17.82.

Earnings Today:

Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.05%), Motherson Sumi Wiring India (up 1.73%), AWL Agri Business (up 0.10%), Eternal (down 3.62%), Bandhan Bank (down 0.33%), Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company (down 2.29%), Castrol India (down 0.03%), Ceat (up 1.19%), Dalmia Bharat (up 2.07%), Emmvee Photovoltaic Power (up 2.84%), Fedbank Financial Services (down 0.29%), Five Star Business Finance (down 0.35%), Go Digit General Insurance (up 0.34%), Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) (up 2.40%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers (up 1.76%), Piramal Pharma (up 0.50%), REC (up 0.12%), Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India (up 0.49%), Sapphire Foods India (down 1.05%), Star Health and Allied Insurance Company (up 0.82%), Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts (down 1.88%), Vardhman Special Steels (up 3.59%) will declare their result later today.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Consumer Durables index jumped 0.53% to 38,221. The index rallied 3.07% in two consecutive trading sessions.

Dixon Technologies (India) (up 2.60%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (up 1.63%), Whirlpool of India (up 1.33%), LG Electronics India (up 0.77%), Titan Company (up 0.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (up 0.69%), PG Electroplast (up 0.43%), Amber Enterprises India (up 0.42%) advanced.

On the other hand, Blue Star (down 1.15%), Kajaria Ceramics (down 0.7%) and Voltas (down 0.13%) edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Rallis India rose 6.70% to Rs 278.55 after the companys standalone net loss narrowed sharply to Rs 15 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 32 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 6% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 456 crore in Q4 FY26.

Prataap Snacks added 1.79% to Rs 1020.80 after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1.14 crore in Q4 FY26 as against a net loss of Rs 11.94 crore in Q4 FY25. Income from operations for the period under review was Rs 420.18 crore, an increase of 5% over Q4 FY25.

Global Markets:

Asian markets traded mixed on Tuesday as investors weighed developments in U.S.-Iran negotiations.

U.S. President Donald Trump and his national security team on Monday discussed Irans reported offer to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, contingent on the U.S. lifting its blockade and ending the conflict, according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

It remains unclear whether Trump, who has said sanctions relief would come only once a deal is 100% complete, is willing to consider the proposal as a pathway to de-escalation in the two-month-long conflict.

Overnight in the U.S., the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite rose to new record highs but gains were limited as stalled Iran peace talks and a fresh escalation in the Strait of Hormuz pushed oil prices higher.

The broad market index added 0.12% and closed at a record level of 7,173.91. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.20% and notched a closing record of 24,887.10. Both indexes also reached new all-time highs in the session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 62.92 points, or 0.13%, to settle at 49,167.79.