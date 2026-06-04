Markets recover early losses; Nifty reclaims 23,400 level

The headline equity indices reversed their early losses and traded in positive territory during morning trade, with the Nifty moving above the 23,400 mark. Consumer durables stocks gained after declining in the previous trading session.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 114.46 points or 0.15% to 74,460.63. The Nifty 50 index added 22.10 points or 0.09% to 23,430.20.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index jumped 0.84% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index surged 0.94%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,385 shares rose and 1,209 shares fell. A total of 210 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Consumer Durables index surged 1.86% to 35,309.60. The index fell 0.85% in the past trading session.

Voltas (up 5.65%), Blue Star (up 4.31%), PG Electroplast (up 3.18%), Titan Company (up 1.79%), Kalyan Jewellers India (up 1.59%), Amber Enterprises India (up 1.57%), Dixon Technologies (India) (up 1.28%), Bata India (up 0.74%), LG Electronics India (up 0.58%) and Havells India (up 0.54%) advanced.

On the other hand, Whirlpool of India (down 0.81%) and Kajaria Ceramics (down 0.50%) edged lower.

Stocks in Spotlight :

Dee Development Engineers slipped 1.58%. The company said that its board has approved a preferential issue of up to 59.76 lakh equity shares at Rs 502 per share, aggregating Rs 300 crore, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

Niva Bupa Health Insurance shed 0.62%. The company said that it has appointed Ashwani Bhatia as Chairperson of the Board, effective June 3, 2026, subject to approval from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).

JBM Auto surged 7.02% after the company recorded 157 electric bus registrations during the month, the highest in the industry.

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