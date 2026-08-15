Markolines Pavement Technologies consolidated net profit rises 15.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.32% to Rs 75.86 crore

Net profit of Markolines Pavement Technologies rose 15.04% to Rs 4.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.32% to Rs 75.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 72.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.75.8672.7210.149.417.516.845.845.194.363.79

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