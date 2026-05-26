Marksans Pharma consolidated net profit rises 63.59% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.84% to Rs 856.11 crore

Net profit of Marksans Pharma rose 63.59% to Rs 148.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 90.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.84% to Rs 856.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 708.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.81% to Rs 417.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 380.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.51% to Rs 2950.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2622.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

856.11708.462950.942622.8522.8317.9220.3620.31224.29138.84659.19587.35200.00116.09560.56503.97148.1390.55417.90380.58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News