Marksans Pharma consolidated net profit rises 63.59% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 20.84% to Rs 856.11 croreNet profit of Marksans Pharma rose 63.59% to Rs 148.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 90.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.84% to Rs 856.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 708.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 9.81% to Rs 417.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 380.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.51% to Rs 2950.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2622.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales856.11708.46 21 2950.942622.85 13 OPM %22.8317.92 -20.3620.31 - PBDT224.29138.84 62 659.19587.35 12 PBT200.00116.09 72 560.56503.97 11 NP148.1390.55 64 417.90380.58 10
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First Published: May 26 2026 | 4:05 PM IST