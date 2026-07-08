Marksans Pharma inks deal to acquire ABCnow GmbH
For a total consideration of ? 892,384
Marksans Pharma has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of the share capital of ABCnow GmbH, a Germany based pharmaceutical company with front end sales, marketing, and distribution capabilities across German healthcare market. The company will acquire entire shareholding of ABCnow GmbH for a total consideration of 892,384.
The acquisition marks a strategic step in expanding Marksans' presence across regulated European markets and strengthening its forward-integration strategy through direct, owned market-access capabilities in the European Union.
This acquisition will enable Marksans to use the front-end sales and marketing infrastructure of ABCnow GmbH for marketing its products manufactured in India, UK, and USA regions. It will bolster Marksans' presence in the European markets.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
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First Published: Jul 08 2026 | 12:17 PM IST