Marksans Pharma inks deal to acquire ABCnow GmbH

For a total consideration of ? 892,384

Marksans Pharma has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of the share capital of ABCnow GmbH, a Germany based pharmaceutical company with front end sales, marketing, and distribution capabilities across German healthcare market. The company will acquire entire shareholding of ABCnow GmbH for a total consideration of 892,384.

The acquisition marks a strategic step in expanding Marksans' presence across regulated European markets and strengthening its forward-integration strategy through direct, owned market-access capabilities in the European Union.

This acquisition will enable Marksans to use the front-end sales and marketing infrastructure of ABCnow GmbH for marketing its products manufactured in India, UK, and USA regions. It will bolster Marksans' presence in the European markets.